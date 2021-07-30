Ashford: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ashford Inc. (AINC) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $5.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.17 per share.

The asset management company serving the hospitality industry posted revenue of $88.3 million in the period.

Ashford shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.