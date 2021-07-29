Agco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $282.8 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $3.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.88 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

Agco expects full-year earnings to be $9.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.3 billion to $11.5 billion.

Agco shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.