Silica Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $26 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Katy, Texas-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 12 cents per share.

The commercial silica producer posted revenue of $317.3 million in the period.

Silica Holdings shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.