Kentucky State receives federal grant for ag research

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky

Kentucky State University has been awarded $249,583 in federal funding through a program that supports research efforts at historically Black land-grant universities, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.

The funds will help train small-scale, minority and socially disadvantaged farmers and producers to develop strategies for handling produce and developing products that comply with federal regulations. Other projects include research on Kentucky beekeeping practices and educating students on the role of artificial intelligence in agriculture.

Kentucky State University, founded in 1886, is the state's only public historically Black university.

