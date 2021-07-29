Knowles: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Knowles Corp. (KN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $17.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The maker acoustic components such as microphones posted revenue of $199.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Knowles expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 42 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $227 million to $237 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Knowles shares have risen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.29, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.