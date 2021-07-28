Superior Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.6 million.

The Seminole, Florida-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $130.8 million in the period.

Superior Group shares have increased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 70% in the last 12 months.