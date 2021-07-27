Capital City Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.4 million.

The Tallahassee, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $53.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $52.5 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

Capital City Bank shares have fallen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 19% in the last 12 months.