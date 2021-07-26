Grains lower, livestock higher.

Grain futures were lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. declined 20 cents at $6.7325 a bushel; Sep. corn lost 14.75 cents at $5.4150 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 2 cents at $4.5525 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 7 cents at $13.9575 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose 2.03 cents at $1.23 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.95 cents at $1.6237 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .63 cent at $1.0730 a pound.