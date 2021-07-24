2 killed, 4 wounded by gunfire behind California nightclub

Two people were killed and four were wounded in a shooting behind a San Francisco Bay Area nightclub Friday night.

The shooting broke out in a parking structure behind George's Nightclub in downtown San Rafael, where many of the victims had come to attend a concert, police said.

A 62-year-old San Rafael man was found at the scene with non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported seeing a Dodge Charger speed away following a burst of gunfire, and when officers stopped the car they found two 25-year-old men inside with gunshot wounds, Lt. Dan Fink told the Marin Independent Journal.

Around the same time, officers responding to a car crash in the neighboring town of San Anselmo found two more people in the vehicle with gunshot wounds. A 24-year-old man was dead, and a second man was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries, Fink said.

Meanwhile, police learned of a second death after a driver dropped off a 27-year-old man in front of a hospital emergency department and drove away. That person died at the hospital, Fink said.

Police were investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The victims told investigators they were either at the concert or on their way to it, he said.

No weapons were found in any of the vehicles. Gun casings from a high-powered automatic rifle were found at the garage.