SVB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $502 million.

The bank, based in Santa Clara, California, said it had earnings of $9.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.48 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.5 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

SVB shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $569.32, more than doubling in the last 12 months.