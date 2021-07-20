Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 5.50 cents at $7.0725 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 12 cents at $5.7125 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 16 cents at $4.44 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off .50 cent at $14.4475 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose .52 cent at $1.1002 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.83 cents at $1.5640 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .47 cent at $1.0507 a pound.

  Comments  

Business

Citizens: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 20, 2021 5:05 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service