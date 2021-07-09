Grains, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 8 cents at $6.0775 a bushel; July corn was off 25.25 cents at $6.2175 a bushel; Sep oats gained 14.50 cents at $3.8850 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 9.75 cents at $13.9875 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .75 cent at $1.1912 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost .08 cent at $1.5737 a pound; July lean hogs gained 1.30 cents at $1.1090 a pound.