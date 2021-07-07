Business

WD-40: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

WD-40 Co. (WDFC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $21 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.52.

The maintenance and cleaning product company posted revenue of $136.4 million in the period.

WD-40 expects full-year revenue in the range of $475 million to $490 million.

WD-40 shares have fallen 1.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $261.74, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Months after filing for bankruptcy, Belk names new CEO

July 07, 2021 6:59 PM

News

Editorial Roundup: U.S.

July 07, 2021 6:59 PM

Business

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

July 07, 2021 6:59 PM

Business

King County ordered to pay $900K to worker over retaliation

July 07, 2021 6:59 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service