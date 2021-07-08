Business

Grains, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 1.50 cents at $6.1425 a bushel; July corn was off 11.50 cents at $6.46 a bushel; Sep oats lost 2 cents at $3.72 a bushel; while July soybeans lost 13.25 cents at $13.71 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .82 cent at $1.2085 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .85 cent at $1.6010 a pound; July lean hogs gained .32 cent at $1.0907 a pound.

  Comments  

Business

Chase eyes Chicago sites for potential new skyscraper, massive office lease

Business

Lee Schafer: Rent control is always popular, but it never works

Business

Are Bay Area rents bouncing back? What you need to know

Business

7 credit report items that scare lenders

Business

Number of US renters who fell behind on payments doubled during pandemic

Business

New rules increase prospect of growth for Florida craft distilleries

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service