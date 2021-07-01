Business

Sailor from Kentucky who died at Pearl Harbor identified

The Associated Press

PARIS, Ky.

A sailor from Kentucky who was killed at Pearl Harbor has been identified, and he will be buried in his hometown next month, the military said.

Navy Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Alphard S. Owsley, 23, of Paris, Kentucky, was killed Dec. 7, 1941, when his ship, the USS Oklahoma, was attacked by Japanese aircraft. Owsley was among 429 crewmen who died on the ship.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that Owsley was accounted for on Sept. 14.

After World War II, the Central Identification Laboratory confirmed the identity of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma, and the unidentified remains were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

The unidentified remains were exhumed in 2015 for analysis, and scientist used DNA to identify Owsley's remains.

Owsley will be buried Aug. 5, 2021, in his hometown.

  Comments  

News

Wednesday Sports in Brief

July 01, 2021 12:37 AM

News

Washington’s new normal: Full capacity, fewer masks

July 01, 2021 12:16 AM

Business

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

July 01, 2021 12:16 AM

Business

Grains lower, livestock higher.

July 01, 2021 12:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service