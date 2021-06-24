Tandy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLFA) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $830,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The leather goods retailer posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.9 million, or 21 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $74.9 million.

The company's shares closed at $5. A year ago, they were trading at $3.43.