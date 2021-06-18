Sunesis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Business

CARDIFF, Calif.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $79.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cardiff, California-based company said it had a loss of $5.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

Sunesis shares have risen 73% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 42% in the last 12 months.

