Business

GoHealth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $204.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179 million.

GoHealth expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.3 billion.

GoHealth shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year.

  Comments  

Business

Chinook: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

June 18, 2021 5:49 AM

Business

Coherent: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

June 18, 2021 5:49 AM

Business

Hennessy Advisors: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

June 18, 2021 5:49 AM

Business

Amdocs: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

June 18, 2021 5:48 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service