Cloudera: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $224.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217.3 million.

Cloudera shares have fallen 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.