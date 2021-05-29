Metrolink train hits vehicle stuck on tracks in Los Angeles

A Metrolink commuter train crashed into an unoccupied vehicle on tracks in Los Angeles on Friday and seven passengers were taken to hospitals with complaints of pain, authorities said.

Metrolink train 212 hit the stationary and apparently mechanically disabled vehicle in the Pacoima area of the San Fernando Valley before noon, Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

Ten people who were aboard the train were evaluated for pain, seven were taken to hospitals and three declined transport, Prange said.