Zscaler: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $58.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $176.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 9 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $187 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings to be 47 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $660 million to $664 million.

Zscaler shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $172.74, more than doubling in the last 12 months.