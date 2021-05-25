ViaSat: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $595.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $607.1 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $3.7 million, or 6 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.26 billion.

ViaSat shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.