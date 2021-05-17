Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July dropped 23.50 cents at $7.0370 a bushel; July corn declined 66.75 cents at $6.52 a bushel; July oats was up .50 cent at $3.6650 a bushel; while July soybeans lost 18 cents at $16.03 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .30 cent at $1.1612 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .69 cent at $1.3790 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 2.12 cents at 1.0945 a pound.

