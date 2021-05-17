Ebix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $21.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 84 cents per share.

The supplier of software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $290.1 million in the period.

Ebix shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 57% in the last 12 months.