Business

Alto Ingredients: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PEKIN, Ill.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pekin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $218.7 million in the period.

Alto Ingredients shares have dropped almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased twelvefold in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

May 13, 2021 12:08 AM

News

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

May 13, 2021 12:08 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service