Alto Ingredients: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pekin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $218.7 million in the period.

Alto Ingredients shares have dropped almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased twelvefold in the last 12 months.