Blue Bird: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $619,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Macon, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $164.7 million in the period.

Blue Bird expects full-year revenue in the range of $750 million to $975 million.

Blue Bird shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.