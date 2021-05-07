Southern California ports cut ship waits but volume high

Incoming cargo volume remains above normal but the time ships spend waiting at the Port of Los Angeles is leveling off, a port official told harbor commissioners this week.

Executive Director Gene Seroka told the panel that of the 19 ships anchored outside the port on Thursday, 10 were waiting to enter the Port of LA and the others were waiting to enter the adjacent Port of Long Beach, Southern California News Group reported.

Seroka said that in February, 90% of ships had to wait at anchor outside the breakwater and that’s down to about 65%.

Terminals continue to operate at 10% to 15% above normal capacity, he said.

The ports have been dealing with a surge in cargo traffic since July, a trend expected to continue into summer.