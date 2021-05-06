Domtar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Domtar Corp. (UFS) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $29 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Mill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The paper and packaging maker posted revenue of $944 million in the period.

Domtar shares have increased 53% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.