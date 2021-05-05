CDW: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $232.6 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.74 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $4.84 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.61 billion.

CDW shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 63% in the last 12 months.