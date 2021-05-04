Camping World: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $62.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

Camping World shares have climbed 69% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased fivefold in the last 12 months.