Cheniere Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $393 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period.

Cheniere Energy shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 82% in the last 12 months.