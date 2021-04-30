Chevron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.38 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $32.03 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.9 billion.

Chevron shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 12%. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.