ICE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $646 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.8 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

ICE shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has climbed 32% in the last 12 months.