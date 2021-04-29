Business

Group 1 Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $101.9 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $5.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.39 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period.

Group 1 Automotive shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

McDonald’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2021 4:22 AM

Business

Baxter: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2021 4:21 AM

Business

Comcast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2021 4:17 AM

Business

Kraft: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2021 4:13 AM

Business

LabCorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2021 4:09 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service