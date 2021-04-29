McDonald’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.54 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.92 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The world's biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $5.12 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

McDonald's shares have increased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has risen 25% in the last 12 months.