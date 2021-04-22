Business

Bryn Mawr Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

BRYN MAWR, Pa.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $17.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 85 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $57.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.6 million, topping Street forecasts.

Bryn Mawr Bank shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 72% in the last 12 months.

