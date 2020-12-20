Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Average US price of gas up 4 cents a gallon to $2.26

The Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 4 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.26.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase.

The price at the pump is 35 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.34 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $1.18 in Houston.

The average price of diesel spiked 6 cents over the past two weeks to $2.58. The survey was conducted Friday.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service