Service dog stolen along with truck in South Florida

South Florida authorities were searching Saturday for a 110-pound service dog that was inside a truck when it was stolen outside a gas station.

Luisa Escudero's truck was stolen outside a gas station in Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Inside the truck was Odin, a 9-year-old brown and black bull mastiff, who works with Escudero at a center for children with cerebral palsy.

Reached Saturday morning by the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Escudero described Odin as “a very sweet dog.” Escudero said whoever stole the truck can keep it. She just wants Odin back.

“I understand that person may have done this out of some sort of need; that he needed to steal a truck, and I forgive him. It’s okay,” Escudero said through tears. “But please return my dog. That’s all I ask.”