Pekin firefighters replace bike stolen from grocery employee

For nearly 30 years, Jerry Harrison of Pekin has commuted to work at a Kroger grocery store on a bicycle — every day, rain or shine, sleet or snow.

But one day last week, the Peoria Journal Star reports that he went outside to collect carts, and noticed his two-wheeler missing from the bike rack.

By the end of his shift, he had a new bike.

Harrison reported the apparent theft his manager, who mentioned it to two firefighters from Pekin's Station 2.

“Jerry's a very hard-working individual and very pleasant,” Fire Station Two Capt. Scott Frank said. “Everybody likes him, and he was definitely in need of good cheer.”

Scott said all the firefighters favored replacing the bike and that Pekin Firefighters Local 524 members did not object to using money from the union's charity fund.

They knew where to go. Harrison patronizes Little Ade's Bicycle and Repairs. Staff members there know Harrison and knew what type of bike he''d like.

The gift was delieverd in time for Harrison's commute home.

“There could be almost a foot of snow on the ground, and I’ll be riding it ...,” Harrison.said. "I really appreciated the fire department doing that for me. I wasn’t expecting it.”