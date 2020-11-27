North Carolina attorney accused in bank fraud conspiracy

A North Carolina attorney and two others have been indicated on charges that they created identities to open financial accounts and make purchases they didn’t intend to pay for, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh said in a news release that Tiffany Dawn Russell, 41, of Durham was indicted for conspiring to commit bank fraud and other offenses. She appeared before a federal magistrate this week.

According to the indictment, Russell and the others applied for loans and credit cards with social security numbers not issued to them by the Social Security Administration. Russell also joined the others in conspiring to use fraudulently obtained credit cards to make payments for her plastic surgery in 2016.

The indictment also says Russell said in credit applications that she lived in Florence, South Carolina, when she actually lived in North Carolina.

The three were also charged with multiple counts of bank fraud for using their false identities to help buy vehicles, lawn equipment and electronics.

If convicted, they face statutory maximum penalties for conspiracy and each bank fraud count of 30 years’ in prison, a $1 million fine, restitution and forfeiture.