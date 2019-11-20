Alaska village shows opposition to surrounding oil projects

A proposed Alaska oil development is experiencing opposition from a village situated close to a few industry projects.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Tuesday that planning commissioners in the North Slope village of Nuiqsut declined to support a rezoning proposed for the Nanushuk project.

Officials say the development by Oil Search Ltd. could produce 120,000 barrels of oil per day, or about a quarter of the current flow through the trans-Alaska pipeline.

The village of 450 residents is less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from one of the Nanushuk project drill sites, as well as the $1.3 billion ConocoPhillips Alpine project and Conoco’s proposed Willow gravel mine.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Nuiqsut officials say the planning commission’s vote is not binding but the borough assembly is expected to take up the issue next month.