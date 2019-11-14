Walmart’s online sales are surging heading into holidays

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shoppers look at televisions at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. AP Photo

Walmart is raising its profit expectations with online sales surging 41% the third quarter.

The world’s biggest retailer reported particularly strong sales in the grocery aisle where competition is growing increasingly fierce.

The company on Thursday posted net income of $3.29 billion, or $1.15 per share. Per-share earnings were $1.16 when adjusted, easily topping Wall Street projections of $1.09, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $127.99 billion in the period, and sales at stores opened at least a year rose 3.2%, marking the 21st straight quarter of increases.