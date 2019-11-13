FedEx worker dies in accident at Tennessee hub

Police say a 23-year-old worker has died in an accident at the FedEx Express World Hub in Tennessee.

Memphis police and fire officials told news outlets 23-year-old Duntate Young was transported around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to a hospital, where he died.

The company said in a statement it was “deeply saddened” by the loss and expressed condolences to his family, friends and co-workers. FedEx said it is cooperating with the investigation.

Details of how the death occurred weren’t released. Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokesman Chris Cannon said the agency sent an inspector to the facility to begin investigating the accident.

It has been nearly two years since there was a fatality at the hub at Memphis International Airport.