Trump invites ASEAN leaders to US meet after skipping summit

From left, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha prepare to pose for a group photo at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN Plus Three summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. AP Photo

President Donald Trump has invited Southeast Asian leaders to a "special summit" in the United States early next year after skipping their annual summit.

Robert O'Brien, the national security adviser Trump sent in his stead, included the invitation in a letter from Trump that he read at a U.S.-ASEAN meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the summit of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations on the outskirts of Thailand's capital.

That meeting normally would be attended by presidents or prime ministers. But since O'Brien is not even a member of Trump's Cabinet, seven of the 10 ASEAN countries sent their foreign ministers instead in what appeared to be a pointed adherence to diplomatic protocol.

O'Brien made a swipe at China, accusing it of intimidating ASEAN members.