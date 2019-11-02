Long-running coal plant on Navajo reservation nears its end

This Aug. 20, 2019, image shows a trio of concrete stacks at the Navajo Generating Station near Page, Ariz. The power plant will close before the year ends, upending the lives of hundreds of mostly Native American workers who mined coal, loaded it and played a part in producing electricity that powered the American Southwest. AP Photo

One of the largest coal-fired power plants in the U.S. West is winding down operations.

The Navajo Generating Station near the Arizona-Utah border has been producing electricity since the 1970s. One unit already has shut down and the other two are scheduled to go offline by the end of the year.

Others in the region are on track to shutter or reduce their output in the next few years.

Those shifts are upending the livelihoods of people across the area. That includes hundreds of mostly Native American workers who mined coal from tribal land, loaded it from a roadside silo and helped produce electricity.

The Navajo Nation and the Hopi Tribe now are hard-pressed to replace the losses, including money for student scholarships and coal as a heating source.