GE continues transformation, tops expectations for 3Q

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo the logo for General Electric appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. General Electric Co. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
BOSTON

General Electric is reporting third-quarter losses that were not as bad as expected and it's raising its expectations for industrial free cash flow despite a damaging trade fight and ongoing problems with Boeing's 737 Max.

The Boston company on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.42 billion, or $1.08 per share. Removing one-time costs, per share earnings were 15 cents, 3 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Shares of General Electric Co. are up 5% before the opening bell.

Revenue of $23.36 billion fell short of projections for $29.14 billion.

