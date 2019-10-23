Workers at large GM plant in Michigan approve contract

Motorline worker Ray Gladney of Florrisant, materials worker Brookes Robinson of Central West End, and Trim Doorline Worker Danielle Harris of Richmond Heights, picket at the General Motors plant in Wentzville, Mo., on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. United Auto Workers around the country will be voting on whether to accept or deny the recent offer made to the union by GM in the coming week. Troy Stolt

Workers at one of the largest General Motors factories have voted to ratify a new contract with the company, an indication that a five-week strike could be coming to an end.

United Auto Workers Local 598 at a pickup truck plant in Flint, Michigan, approved the contract Wednesday. The local's Facebook page says 60.9% voted in favor, while 39.1% were against. The local did not post the number of votes, but about 5,000 union members work at the plant.

Workers across the nation are voting on the new four-year deal. Voting ends Friday.

The Flint local is the second-largest in the nation, so its approval is a strong sign of passage.

Workers went on strike Sept. 16, crippling GM's U.S. factories and costing the company an estimated $2 billion.