Ex-Weyerhaeuser finance manager charged with fraud, theft

Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against an ex-finance manager from Weyerhaeuser who is accused of stealing at least $4.5 million from the timber business.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 60-year-old Susan Tranberg is charged with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a criminal information filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene Tuesday.

Tranberg also faces a temporary restraining order in federal court, barred from liquidating or transferring any of her assets at Weyerhaeuser's request.

Tranberg acknowledged the fraud in a signed statement to Weyerhaeuser that she wrote on Jan. 15, the day she was fired in a meeting with company officials in Springfield.

"Tranberg offered to give up her 12 weeks of banked vacation pay, retirement and 401K to try to make things right.

Weyerhaeuser in February referred the fraud case to the U.S. Attorney's Office for criminal prosecution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gavin W. Bruce says Tranberg defrauded the company for about 15 years.