Company exec sentenced for not paying withholding taxes

A former financial controller of an Omaha business has been given a year and a day in prison for not paying federal withholding taxes.

U.S. District Court records say 53-year-old Rolley Bennett was sentenced Friday. He'd pleaded guilty to willful failure to pay withholding taxes. He was ordered to pay restitution of nearly $31,600.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that prosecutors say Bennett was controller for Diesel Power Equipment Co. when he didn't pay the withholding in 2013 and 2014. Prosecutors also say Bennett tried to conceal his actions.