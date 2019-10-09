Report: US plans to allow some technology sales to Huawei

The New York Times reports the Trump administration plans to issue licenses to U.S. companies to supply "non-sensitive goods" to Chinese tech giant Huawei in a move that might help to cool tensions ahead of trade talks.

The Times on Wednesday cited unidentified people familiar with the matter and gave no indication what technologies might be covered.

U.S. sanctions announced in May require technology vendors to obtain permission for sales to Huawei, which makes smartphones and network switching equipment.

Huawei has said the curbs threaten its smartphone sales. American suppliers of processor chips and other technology say they stand to lose billions of dollars in potential revenue.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are due to meet Thursday for a 13th round of talks aimed at ending a tariff war.